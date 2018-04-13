VIDEO: See how Irthlingborough roundabout could be transformed

This video by Highways England shows how they are planning to improve the Chowns Mill roundabout at Irthlingborough.

More than 260 people attended two public exhibitions recently held in Rushden with images and drawings of the proposed new scheme on display.

Members of the project team were on hand to answer questions about the £21 million improvement scheme being proposed for the busy roundabout used by thousands of drivers every day.

The Chowns Mill roundabout is where the A45 and the A6 cross, as well as providing access into Higham Ferrers and Rushden.

The aims of the scheme are to alleviate existing congestion, improve safety and provide better pedestrian facilities at the junction while minimising effects on the local environment and community.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The high volume of turning movements combined with a lack of space on the roundabout result in severe congestion on the approaches at peak times.

“This results in frequent collisions.

“We plan to improve the roundabout to address the existing congestion and safety issues while also providing future capacity to support planned growth in the local area.”

A preliminary design for the improvements was drawn up late last year and following the public consultation events, it is hoped that the detailed design will be completed by summer 2019.

Feedback from the public information events and ongoing stakeholder engagement will be considered throughout the design phase.

If the plans get the go-ahead, it is hoped that work will start in December 2019 and be finished by June 2021.