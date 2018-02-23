VIDEO: ‘Idiot’ driver caught on camera walking a horse along the A43 in Northamptonshire

Shocking video footage shows a reckless driver taking a horse for a walk along a busy road in Northamptonshire.

IdiotUKDriversExposed published the footage online earlier this week saying: “Unbelievable! Guy casually taking his horse for a walk In Northamptonshire, as you do. Poor animal. Back seat passenger footage.”

The video, captured by Martyn Ben Hanley and published on YouTube on February 21, clearly shows the horse trotting along the busy carriageway on the A43 attached to a rope.

We are awaiting comment from Northamptonshire Police and the RSPCA.