VIDEO: Go behind the scenes with Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is offering a closer look at local healthcare with its #weareNHFT video online.

NHFT has launched a video and magazine to give people a glimpse of some of the behind the scenes work going on across hospitals and within the community.

It is part of the on-going #weareNHFT campaign to demonstrate the values and work of the dedicated staff across the trust.

They deliver many of the NHS services people in Northamptonshire receive in communities, at home, work or in schools.

They offer more than 100 services, including mental health, community nursing, sexual health and physiotherapy.

The video follows different services across a typical day in the trust and is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/4rat5e2wggw.

The magazine is now on the NHFT website at https://www.nhft.nhs.uk/case-studies.

It features just some of the innovative and dedicated work of staff over the past 12 months and over the coming weeks some of their top stories will be published via social media, starting with their trial of body worn video cameras.

The reasons for the study included national concerns over abuse in care settings and evidence that police forces had seen significant reductions in both complaints against them and their use of force since using them.

Before the study started the trust put people first by asking staff and in-patients for their views, with 98 per cent supportive of the idea.

The 12 cameras were then trialled by 60 staff for three months across five wards and feedback was collected from staff and patients via focus groups and questionnaires.

83 per cent of patients felt the cameras were of benefit, describing the main positives as things like safety for everyone, respect for staff and accurate recording.

A second phase of the trial will now be conducted trying out a different camera device across even more in-patient areas and cameras will remain on the wards for the second phase.

Chief executive Angela Hillery said: “2017 was a fantastic year for us here at NHFT, with our rating from the Care Quality Commission moving to good and receiving an overall rating of outstanding for caring.

“Being shortlisted for the prestigious Health Service Journal award, Provider Trust of the Year 2017, was also a huge honour.

“Great work has been going on across the trust by our dedicated staff over the past 12 months to move us to good and beyond and I’m extremely proud to be able to share some of that within this video and magazine.

“We are working hard to continually improve what we do and are looking forward to developing further throughout 2018.”