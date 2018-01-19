Victims of group fight in Northampton town centre asked to come forward

A number of people were assaulted in a fight outside a McDonalds in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened outside McDonald's on Thursday (January 18), between 4am and 4.30am, when a number of people were assaulted during an affray.

Four arrests have been made and officers don’t believe there to be any outstanding offenders. However, they are appealing for anyone who was a victim or a witness to come forward.

Victims of this incident or anyone who may have witnessed it are encouraged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.