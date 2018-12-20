Victim of A43 crash near Kettering ‘lucky to be alive’

Fundraising efforts are under way for a Kettering mum-of-two who was operated on for more than 20 hours after breaking seven bones in a collision.

Seamstress Helen Worley, 52, was the victim involved in a serious car accident on the A43 on November 28, which left her with life-changing injuries.

The incident took place between Broughton and Kettering when a grey Audi A5, travelling south towards Northampton, was involved in a crash with a white Citroen Relay and a blue Ford Focus at about 4.30pm.

Helen, who was the driver of the Ford Focus and on her way home from Delta Dry Cleaners in Kingsthorpe, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries where she stayed until Tuesday (December 18).

As of this week she was moved to Kettering General Hospital, a short distance away from her home in the town.

Helen sustained a broken ankle, a broken wrist, a broken pelvis, she broke her right femur in five parts, two broken vertebrae, sustained an open wound and break under the knee and is believed to have a speech impediment after biting down hard on her tongue.

Over the course of three weeks she’s had 25 hours of surgery.

Kate Worley, Helen’s daughter, said: “It’s been a tough few weeks.

“The first week was a blur and I was not just physically exhausted, I was mentally exhausted too.

“Now she’s back in Kettering I’m getting back into a routine as much as I can.

“She seems to be okay in herself. She’s a bit better, but she’s frustrated in bed and she’s not sitting up as well as she would like to.

“She has been told by the consultant that she can’t put any pressure on her right leg for three months, so she will be bed bound or in a wheelchair.

“She’s lucky to be alive, we’ve told her that.”

A fundraising page has been set up by her work colleagues, Danielle York and Maria Dennis, to raise £1,000 to help pay for general living expenses and potentially renovate Helen and her husband’s house for when she gets out of hospital in three months’ time.

More than £500 has been pledged to the page so far.

Kate added: “I did not know anything about this but Danielle has been brilliant, she’s set it all up. We are so overwhelmed with generosity at the moment.”

“It’s for general expenses for if we need to sort the house out a bit and put a toilet or a wet room downstairs for her and maybe a bed down stairs. We will need to change the dining room round for her.

“She will be in hospital for her birthday, which is Valentines’ Day, and then she will be coming home to us in a wheelchair and taking it easy.”

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident and has since been released under investigation.