Van on false plates stolen from Southampton recovered in Corby

Corby police officers recovered a van on false plates that had been stolen in Southampton earlier this year.

The Ford Transit van was spotted in Harlech, Corby, by police community support officers who were on a routine patrol yesterday (August 10).

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "They noticed it had not been parked there previously during their shift and had some damage.

PSCOs spotted the stolen vehicle in Corby yesterday.

"Checks of the details revealed it to be on false plates and it has since been seized for forensic examination, with the investigation now linked in with colleagues in Hampshire."

The vehicle has been reported to Hampshire Police as having been stolen in Southampton on May 24 this year.