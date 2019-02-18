Van driver threatens to kill motorcylist in Northampton while brandishing hockey stick

A van driver chased down a motorcyclist on-foot, with a hockey stick in-hand, and made threats to kill him in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, February 15, at 11.30am, when a van began following a motorcycle rider.

The pursuit carried on to Park AvenueNorth where the van driver made threats to kill.

The van began driving dangerously along Wellingborough Road past the junction of Booth Lane South towards Weston Favell.

There was then an altercation in Pinewood Road where the van driver got out of his van and ran towards the motorcyclist with a hockey stick.

The pursuit then continued into Addison Road and Lindsay Avenue and then into Park Avenue North where the van driver made threats to kill.

It only ended when the motorcyclist rode to a police station where the van driver then left the scene.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.