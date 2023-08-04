News you can trust since 1897
Van driver taken to hospital with serious injuries after Corby crash

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
By Sam Wildman
Published 4th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 10:05 BST

A van driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Corby yesterday (Thursday).

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were all called after the incident in Weldon Road, near the steelworks, at about 4.20pm.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said the incident involved a van and a truck and the van driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

The spokesman said his injuries are serious but police do not believe them to be life-threatening.

