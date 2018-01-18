UPDATE: Police believe group entered Kettering murder house

A group of people entered a house in Kettering before a man was fatally stabbed, it is understood.
Gambian national Tairu Jallow was murdered after the incident in Havelock Street at about 9pm on Sunday (January 14).
After an alert sent out by the police’s neighbourhood it’s understood a group entered the house prior to the attack.
It is not known how many people were in the group.
A police spokesman has since revealed that the 29-year-old was stabbed more than once.
Mr Jallow was treated at the scene by paramedics but died of his injuries.
Police originally arrested a 21-year-old on suspicion of murder but no further action is being taken against him.
The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses and has set up a mobile police unit in the area.
Officers are out giving leaflets to members of the public.
A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”