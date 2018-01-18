UPDATE: Police believe group entered Kettering murder house

A group of people entered a house in Kettering before a man was fatally stabbed, it is understood.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow was murdered after the incident in Havelock Street at about 9pm on Sunday (January 14).

Tairu Jallow. NNL-180117-153954005

After an alert sent out by the police’s neighbourhood it’s understood a group entered the house prior to the attack.

It is not known how many people were in the group.

A police spokesman has since revealed that the 29-year-old was stabbed more than once.

Mr Jallow was treated at the scene by paramedics but died of his injuries.

Police originally arrested a 21-year-old on suspicion of murder but no further action is being taken against him.

The force is continuing to appeal for witnesses and has set up a mobile police unit in the area.

Officers are out giving leaflets to members of the public.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”