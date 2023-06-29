Update on motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries following crash in London Road, Kettering

Injuries sustained by a motorcyclist following a crash in Kettering are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police have released more details about the collision which took place shortly before 1.10pm yesterday (Wednesday) in London Road, Kettering when the driver of a white VW Polo was in collision with the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The rider – a man in his 60s from Kettering – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries however, these are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing.

Police in London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoon

"London Road was closed at its junctions with Wallis Road, Silverwood Road and Boddington Road to allow investigations to take place.

"The road closure was lifted at about 5.20pm.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or captured the collision on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000397643.