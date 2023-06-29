News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Update on motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries following crash in London Road, Kettering

The rider was taken to University Hospital Coventry
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 12:01 BST

Injuries sustained by a motorcyclist following a crash in Kettering are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police have released more details about the collision which took place shortly before 1.10pm yesterday (Wednesday) in London Road, Kettering when the driver of a white VW Polo was in collision with the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police spokesman told the Northants Telegraph: “The rider – a man in his 60s from Kettering – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries however, these are not believed to be life threatening or life-changing.

Police in London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoonPolice in London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoon
Police in London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoon
Most Popular

"London Road was closed at its junctions with Wallis Road, Silverwood Road and Boddington Road to allow investigations to take place.

"The road closure was lifted at about 5.20pm.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or captured the collision on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number 23000397643.

London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoonLondon Road, Kettering yesterday afternoon
London Road, Kettering yesterday afternoon
Related topics:London RoadKetteringPoliceSuzukiNorthants Telegraph