UPDATE: ‘Noxious substance’ incident at Kettering retail park

Several people have been taken to hospital after an incident at Currys in Northfield Avenue this afternoon.

The ambulance, police and fire service attended the scene at about 3.30pm following a 999 call.

People could be seen in blankets outside the store

It was reported that customers had come into contact with a noxious substance.

It is not yet known what the substance was or how the customers came to be in contact with it.

A number of customers, thought to be under a dozen, were taken to Kettering General Hospital by ambulance as a precautionary measure.

It is not thought at this time that there are any life-threatening injuries.

Details are taken from witnesses at the store

Several members of the public could be seen with blankets around their shoulders outside the store at 5pm, and large bottles of a clear substance had been poured on the ground outside the store.

Initially the incident was being treated as a major incident but it has now been downgraded.

One person who witnessed the emergency response said: “There was a cordon across the whole car park. I’ve never seen so many hi-vis vests in one place.”

The ares was taped off while customers were treated but the wider cordon has now been lifted.

The incident was classed as major

Casualties were taken to KGH

The scene of the incident