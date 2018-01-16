UPDATE: Detectives investigating Kettering murder continue to appeal for witnesses

An investigation into the murder of a man in Kettering is continuing and detectives are urging anyone with information that may help the inquiry to come forward.

Police and ambulance services were called shortly after 9pm on Sunday (January 14) to an address in Havelock Street following reports of a man being stabbed.

The 29-year-old victim was treated at the scene by paramedics, but died of his injuries.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) Major Crime team is leading the investigation.

He said: “We have a number of detectives working on the investigation and we are appealing for people to come forward with any information.

“This happened in a residential street off the busy Rockingham Road and many people will have been driving or walking through the area during the evening.

“If you were in the area on Sunday evening and saw or heard anything suspicious or unusual, please contact the investigation team on 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 421 of 14/01/18.”

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary yesterday (Monday) and the interim findings are that the victim died as a result of a stab wound.

No further action is being taken against a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the murder, can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.