Unwanted currency donated to Northamptonshire’s air ambulance

A building society’s collection of unwanted notes and coins has raised more than £600 for Northamptonshire’s air ambulance service.

Nine Nationwide branches in the county have so far raised the sum from foreign notes and coins and out of date currency.

Branches included in the collection are Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Irthlingborough, Wellingborough, Duston, Corby, Moulton Park and Kingsthorpe.

Lauren Brogan, branch manager at Nationwide Kettering, said: “This is a fantastic initiative and proving really popular with our members as it’s a great way to turn unwanted notes and coins into funds that can support a great cause. “We’re really passionate about Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and support them every year at our local dragon boat race.”

Jo Payne, from Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance, said: “We’re thrilled with the donation from Nationwide, and it really is highlighting a great way for customers to support us and to help us to keep our crew saving lives.

“We run the helicopter by day and a rapid response car from 4pm until the early morning hours.

“With Nationwide’s support we will continue to provide the community with the life-saving service it needs and deserves to have.

“We’re entirely funded by donations, so we are very grateful to Nationwide and its members for getting behind us so magnificently.”

Nationwide branches across Northamptonshire are continuing to collect old coins and notes and can be dropped off at any of its participating branches.