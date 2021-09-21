Uber announces official launch of 'Local Cab' in Northampton

Passengers in Northampton can now book a trip with a local taxi company via the Uber app.

Popular cab-hailing service, Uber, has today (September 21) announced that its Local Cab product is launching in Northampton, enabling passengers in the town to book a trip with a local taxi company through their app.

This follows a successful pilot of Local Cab earlier this year, which saw launches in six towns and cities across the UK. Uber is now extending this service to other areas of the country.

Here is what the Uber app will look like when users open it in Northampton.

UK general manager at Uber, Ash Kebriti, said: “The Local Cab pilot has proved to be a success for local operators, riders and local economies. Local operators have seen increased demand for trips and are now actively recruiting new drivers, which is having a positive impact on the local economy.

"We are now excited to roll the product out to more towns and cities across the UK.”

Anyone opening the Uber app in Northampton will be presented with the Local Cab option, which connects them with local taxi firm Amber Cars.

Residents and visitors to Northampton had not previously been able to book a ride via Uber, despite the app being opened almost 34,000 times per month.

Manager at Amber Cars, David Sherwood, said: “We’re proud to bring Local Cab to the people of Northampton. This provides another way for customers to book with us – and for anyone visiting Northampton that already uses the Uber app, Local Cab will make it easy for them to book a ride with a local operator.”

In order to meet growing demand for trips and extend the use of its app beyond the 40 UK towns and cities in which it currently operates, Uber is looking to work with local operators.

Uber’s app will integrate with Autocab’s iGo network, which has the potential to connect passengers with 80,000 private hire and taxi drivers in the UK. The Local Cab pilot marked the first time the two technology companies have worked together since Uber reached an agreement to acquire Autocab in August 2020.