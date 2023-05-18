A world of new experiences is open to you at u3a Kettering – so what’s stopping you?

u3a Kettering gives you opportunities to develop your interests, make new friends and have fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are more than 1,000 local u3as - spread right across the UK - and members are making the most of life by continuing their creative, educational or social interests in a friendly and encouraging atmosphere.

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

From walking to talking, family history, card playing, painting and drawing, singing, lunch club, bookworms, knit and natter, musical circles, excursions and many more interest groups.

If you are no longer in full-time employment, we call it the third age, come along and join Kettering u3a.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each month we meet together for a cup of tea, a chat and enjoy varied speakers on the third Tuesday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.45pm at the Eden Centre, Montague Street, Kettering.

Interest groups meet at various times and locations, some are free, others ask for a small donation to cover expenses.

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

For more details go to www.u3aKettering.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea