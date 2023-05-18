News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Cost of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral revealed by Government
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030

u3a Kettering celebrates its 20th anniversary

A world of new experiences is open to you at u3a Kettering

By Richard BoylesContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:11 BST

A world of new experiences is open to you at u3a Kettering – so what’s stopping you?

u3a Kettering gives you opportunities to develop your interests, make new friends and have fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are more than 1,000 local u3as - spread right across the UK - and members are making the most of life by continuing their creative, educational or social interests in a friendly and encouraging atmosphere.

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
Most Popular

From walking to talking, family history, card playing, painting and drawing, singing, lunch club, bookworms, knit and natter, musical circles, excursions and many more interest groups.

If you are no longer in full-time employment, we call it the third age, come along and join Kettering u3a.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Each month we meet together for a cup of tea, a chat and enjoy varied speakers on the third Tuesday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.45pm at the Eden Centre, Montague Street, Kettering.

Interest groups meet at various times and locations, some are free, others ask for a small donation to cover expenses.

u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea

For more details go to www.u3aKettering.co.uk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon teau3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea
u3a Members enjoying the celebration afternoon tea