u3a Kettering celebrates its 20th anniversary
A world of new experiences is open to you at u3a Kettering
A world of new experiences is open to you at u3a Kettering – so what’s stopping you?
u3a Kettering gives you opportunities to develop your interests, make new friends and have fun.
There are more than 1,000 local u3as - spread right across the UK - and members are making the most of life by continuing their creative, educational or social interests in a friendly and encouraging atmosphere.
From walking to talking, family history, card playing, painting and drawing, singing, lunch club, bookworms, knit and natter, musical circles, excursions and many more interest groups.
If you are no longer in full-time employment, we call it the third age, come along and join Kettering u3a.
Each month we meet together for a cup of tea, a chat and enjoy varied speakers on the third Tuesday afternoon from 1.30pm to 3.45pm at the Eden Centre, Montague Street, Kettering.
Interest groups meet at various times and locations, some are free, others ask for a small donation to cover expenses.
For more details go to www.u3aKettering.co.uk.