U-turn over casual Northants police uniform

The new chief constable of Northamptonshire Police has reversed a decision by his predecessor to introduce baseball caps for front-line officers.

Last May, former chief constable Simon Edens made Northamptonshire the third force in the country to introduce ‘bump’ caps which he said was a ‘very significant change’ for the force.

But Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who took over the role from Simon Edens in August, has said that officers will now return to wearing custodian hats because baseball caps ‘do not portray the right image’.

He also said that police officers will no longer wear hi-visibility vests and will return to wearing black tactical vests, with hi-vis issued as necessary.

Chief Constable Adderley made the announcement using the social media platform Twitter.

There has been no announcement about how much the move will cost.