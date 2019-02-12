Two wanted for burglary at Wellingborough depot

Two men caught on CCTV stealing tools from a Wellingborough depot are wanted by police.

At 10.30am on Wednesday, October 24, 2018, two unknown men entered a depot in Bradfield Road in a Ford Connect van, registration number GU05 GPX.

They loaded their van with several items

The offenders then loaded a wacker plate, marked with asset number 3266708, a petrol breaker, marked 3288702, and two empty petrol cans, into the vehicle and drove off.

The CCTV images were released today (February 12).

The men pictured, or anyone with information about their identity, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared with independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

Northamptonshire Police has released these images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the burglary