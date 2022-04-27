Two seriously injured after vehicle crashes into woodland at roundabout near Kettering in early hours of the morning

Two men in their 20s were rushed to hospital after a crash near Kettering in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 27).

Firefighters and paramedics cut one of the men free after their vehicle left the road near Weekley and collided with trees.

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses to the smash at around 12:36am at the roundabout junction of the A6183 and Stamford Road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a serious collsion at a roundabout near Weekley in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Photo: @nickg0804

Firefighters from Corby and Kettering had to clear a pathway through trees after the vehicle landed on a steep bank.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “The driver and his passenger – both in his 20s – were taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

“Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, particularly those who may have dashcam footage.