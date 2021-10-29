Two people spotted running away after moped was set on fire in Desborough
The vehicle was found on fire in a hedgerow
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:42 pm
Updated
Friday, 29th October 2021, 4:44 pm
A moped was torched in Desborough in the early hours of today (Friday).
Firefighters raced to tackle the blazing vehicle in a hedgerow at the side of Harborough Road just before 12.45am.
Two people were spotted leaving the scene, said Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.
“Service was called to reports of a moped on fire within a hedgerow.
“A hose reel was used to extinguish the flames,” said the fire service.
“This is believed to be a deliberate ignition as two people were seen leaving the area.”