Two pensioners killed in Corby to Harborough A427 road crash

It has been confirmed that two pensioners – a man and a woman – have died after their car was in collision with a van on the A427 – the Corby to Market Harborough road.

The crash took place at about 12.35pm yesterday (Monday, June 27) when a blue Vauxhall Agila, travelling towards Brampton Ash, collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.

Both occupants of the car died as a result of their injuries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations are underway

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of the collision, the passenger of the Vauxhall Agila – a woman in her 80s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver – a man in his 80s – was taken to the University Hospital Coventry, however also sadly died.

"The driver of the Renault van – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries.”

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.