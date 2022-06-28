Two pensioners killed in Corby to Harborough A427 road crash

It has been confirmed that two pensioners – a man and a woman – have died after their car was in collision with a van on the A427 – the Corby to Market Harborough road.
The crash took place at about 12.35pm yesterday (Monday, June 27) when a blue Vauxhall Agila, travelling towards Brampton Ash, collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.
Both occupants of the car died as a result of their injuries.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “As a result of the collision, the passenger of the Vauxhall Agila – a woman in her 80s – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The driver – a man in his 80s – was taken to the University Hospital Coventry, however also sadly died.
"The driver of the Renault van – a man in his 50s – was taken to University Hospital Coventry with minor injuries.”
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicles prior to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000368582.