Two pedestrians hit by car in Kettering

Two pedestrians were hit by a car in Kettering town centre last night with one person suffering serious injuries.

The accident happened on Northampton Road hill at about 8.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).

Police say both pedestrians were injured although the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The car involved stopped at the scene.

Northamptonshire Police say that no arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.