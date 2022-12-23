There are two miles of congestion on the A14 near Kettering this morning after a crash.

Police were called to the westbound stretch between Junction 9 and Junction 8 after the incident at 9.50am, which a spokesman said involved a car and a lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An ambulance has been called to the scene but the injuries suffered by those involved are unknown at this stage.

Traffic on the A14 this morning at Junction 9. Credit: National Highways

Two lanes of three are currently closed with two miles of congestion on the approach.