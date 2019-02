Detectives have released a CCTV image of two people they wish to speak to in connection with a burglary in the Nene Valley Business Park in Oundle.

The incident happened on Monday, January 21, at about 8.10pm, when two offenders gained entry into the property by jamming a side door open. Police have only today released the image.

The people in the image or anyone who recognises them should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.