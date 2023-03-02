Two men die at the scene of collision on A45 near Raunds as police referred to watchdog

Two men sadly died at the scene of a serious collision on the A45 near Raunds and the police have referred themselves to the watchdog following the incident.

The double fatal collision happened just after 1pm on Wednesday (March 1) between a car and a HGV. The road was closed in both directions for nearly 12 hours.

A 52-year-old man – the driver of the Ford - and a 40-year-old man – the driver of a DAF truck - both died at the scene.

Two men, sadly, died at the scene of the A45 collision near Raunds.

Northamptonshire Police had “prior contact” so a mandatory referral has been made to the independent office for police conduct.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At about 1.05pm yesterday (March 1), a road traffic collision took place on the A45 near Raunds involving a grey Ford Kuga and a green DAF truck.

“Due to prior police contact, a mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).