Two lanes closed on M1 southbound near Northampton due after road traffic collision
Traffic officers are currently on their way to the area, Highways England reports
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:24 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:26 pm
Two lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound following a road traffic collision this afternoon (July 7).
The collision took place between Junction 17 (M45) and Junction 16 (A4500 Northampton).
Highways England reports that there is congestion on approach to the smash and traffic officers are currently on their way to the area.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.