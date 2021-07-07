Two lanes closed on M1 southbound near Northampton due after road traffic collision

Two lanes are currently closed on the M1 due to a collision.

Two lanes have been closed on the M1 southbound following a road traffic collision this afternoon (July 7).

The collision took place between Junction 17 (M45) and Junction 16 (A4500 Northampton).

Highways England reports that there is congestion on approach to the smash and traffic officers are currently on their way to the area.