Two people remained in a Kettering hospital two days after suffering injuries when their car swerved to avoid a deer in a country road late on Saturday (April 2).

Police confirmed the driver and front seat passenger managed to crawl out of their wrecked Hyundai i30 and admitted they were astonished the pair both survived.

A spokesperson said: "Both the driver and passenger were conveyed to KGH were they remain for treatment but we don’t believe their injuries will not be life-changing, thankfully."

Two people are seriously injured in KGH after crawling from this wrecked Hyundai following Saturday night's crash. Photo: @NGInterceptors

The crash happened at just before 10pm on the B662 near Clopton, on the Cambridgeshire border.