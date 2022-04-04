Two kept in Kettering General Hospital after car somersaults into tree trying to avoid deer on country road
Driver and passenger crawled from wreckage of Hyundai which landed upside down in field
Two people remained in a Kettering hospital two days after suffering injuries when their car swerved to avoid a deer in a country road late on Saturday (April 2).
Police confirmed the driver and front seat passenger managed to crawl out of their wrecked Hyundai i30 and admitted they were astonished the pair both survived.
A spokesperson said: "Both the driver and passenger were conveyed to KGH were they remain for treatment but we don’t believe their injuries will not be life-changing, thankfully."
The crash happened at just before 10pm on the B662 near Clopton, on the Cambridgeshire border.
Officers from the Northamptonshire Police Interceptors who attended the scene said the vehicle had swerved to avoid the deer but lost control before rolling several times, colliding with a tree 10ft off the ground and finally coming to rest in a field 50 metres away.