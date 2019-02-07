Two drive-thru restaurants planned for Rushden

Two new drive-thru restaurants or cafes could be built on the outskirts of Rushden under new plans.

Developers Godwin Developments are seeking permission to build on land off the roundabout where the A6 meets John Clark Way.

The site is just off the A6.

If approved there would be two 168 sq m drive-thru units as well as a petrol station.

The proposed operators have not yet been confirmed, with the developers saying an update on the tenants will be made during the application’s decision process.

Neither KFC or McDonald’s, two of the largest drive-thru operators in the UK, have a restaurant in Rushden with the nearest being off the A45 at Raunds to the east and Wellingborough to the west.

Planning documents say there is nothing to suggest any potential operator wouldn’t be nearby as well - such as at Rushden Lakes - meaning another Costa Coffee can’t be ruled out.

It’s not yet known how many jobs the multi-million-pound development could create.

If approved the site - which was previously granted planning permission in 2005 for an office - would have 61 car parking spaces with six disable spaces.

A planning document said if the bid wasn’t approved the site could be undeveloped “for years to come”.

The document said: “The site is vacant, undeveloped and unsightly and makes no contribution whatsoever in landscape and visual amenity terms.

“In fact, unless development proposals for this location are realised, given the planned housing growth to both north and east of the site, there is a risk the site could remain undeveloped for many years to come and in turn encourage anti-social behaviour.”

To view the plans, visit the East Northants Council website.

A decision is likely to be made later this year.