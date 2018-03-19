Tunnel ‘incident’ at clash between Poppies and Diamonds referred to prosecutors

An ‘incident’ in the tunnel during the clash between Kettering Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds last month has been handed over to prosecutors for consideration.

The start of the second half of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup semi-final between the two local rivals at Latimer Park was delayed following an alleged incident between “two non-playing club representatives” at half-time.

Northamptonshire Police, who had officers on site on the night, launched an investigation into the incident with both people being interviewed while CCTV footage was reviewed.

A police spokesperson has now confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing but it has now been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service to consider whether charges would be brought.

The Poppies went on to win the game in a penalty shoot-out after the match had finished 3-3.