Firefighters have issued a safety warning after a tea towel with cooking oil on it was found to be the cause of a tumble dryer fire in Northamptonshire.

The incident happened in Holcot on Tuesday (May 9) just before 10pm. One of the resident required hospital treatment following the incident.

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) spokesman said: “Crews from Moulton and Brixworth were shortly on the scene after receiving the call just before 10pm but found that the fire was out on arrival. They removed the damaged tumble dryer from the property and dampened it down using a hose reel jet and monitored the temperature using a thermal imaging camera.

NFRS has issued a warning about tumble dryers after a fire in a Northamptonshire home.

“One of the homeowners suffered from smoke inhalation and was given oxygen therapy by the crews. They were then able to be taken to Northampton General Hospital in their own vehicle, which was escorted to the hospital by the Brixworth crew to ensure they arrived safely. Once there, they were left in the care of nursing staff.”

NFRS says tea towels should be washed on a hot wash if they have been on contact with oil. If they have been washed on too cold a temperature, oil residue can be left behind.

Safety tips for tumble dryers: