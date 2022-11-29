Trinity Singers are thrilled to announce that their recent concert was a huge success, raising a total of £500 for Kettering Foodbank.

The concert, which took place at the Baptist Church in Desborough on November 26, included performances by Trinity Singers, supported by Alright JACK saxophone quartet and Colin Garbett on solo guitar.

A spokesman for the group said: “We would like to thank all performers, volunteers, and our audience for their amazing support and generosity.”

