Tresham College celebrates the success of King’s Trust Team 70 in Kettering with presentation ceremony

Tresham College, Kettering, proudly celebrated 17 young people, who made up the Kettering Team 70, successfully completing the 12-week King’s Trust Personal Development Programme with a presentation ceremony held on Wednesday, December 4.

The King’s Trust Team programme aims to equip young people with vital life skills such as confidence, communication, leadership, problem-solving, and caring for others. During the ceremony, which took place at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Kettering, Team members were each awarded Level 1 Certificates in Employment, Teamwork, and Community Skills.

As part of the programme, the Team successfully raised £1,200 to fund their community project. They chose to carry out improvements at St Peter and St Paul’s Church, including painting hallways and toilets and completing the outdoor fence renovation started by a previous team. This achievement was made possible through a sponsored abseil during a residential and a collection bucket and bag-packing at Tesco, Kettering.

The participants also prepared meals for the church’s soup kitchen and assisted in its food bank, demonstrating a deep commitment to the community. Jo Pearce of St Peter and St Paul’s Church expressed gratitude, noting that these projects have made a significant and lasting impact on the church and the wider community.

Team 70 participants with representatives of The King's Trust and Tresham College Principal - Robin Webber-Jones.

As part of the 12-week King’s Trust programme the Team completed invaluable work placements, with local businesses Sterling Print and Fox Resourcing stepping up to provide a number of opportunities for participants.

Two Team 70 members Kaylm and Luke successfully completed placements at Sterling Print, where they gained hands-on experience in warehouse operations, teamwork, and reliability. Their dedication during the placement earned them strong references for future job applications, and enhancing their employability.

Others from the King’s Trust Team 70 commented on the programme and the difference it has made to their lives personally and professionally.

Hope Ottley-Davies, said: “I heard about the King’s Trust from a career advisor. It has really improved my communication and teamwork skills. Before I joined this course, I used to wait to be given instruction but now I feel so much more confident and proactive. During the course, my work experience was at Ken Signs in Kettering. It was more than just an interesting 2 weeks; it was the most interesting work I had ever done. We were shown how to prepare materials and create new signage. The staff there are fantastic, and I was part of conversations and banter which made me feel included. I found myself looking forward to going into work! After the course, I hope to move into the sign making industry.”

Thomas Bubeer aged 22 added: “Before this course, I was applying for jobs but not getting much back. I started this course and didn’t think I would make it to the end, but here I am! Due to being on the autistic spectrum, I struggled with communication, but my skills have really increased in the last 12 weeks. I have a keen interest in fitness, so my work experiences during the programme were at Corby international pool and Lodge Park Sports Centre which was my first experience within a workplace. During these work experiences, I took on many different roles and shadowed many members of staff. My main goal is to become a personal trainer and with these work experiences now on my CV, I’m one step closer to achieving it.”

Naomi Pike, Kettering King’s Trust Team 70 Leader added:“It truly was an honour to work with the young people and witness their development. Guiding the team as they grow, discuss, discover their potential, and achieve their goals is both inspiring and rewarding. It is remarkable to see their distance travelled from the start of the Team Programme to their completion”.

For more information about the King’s Trust Team Programmes starting in the new year visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/subjects/the-kings-trust/