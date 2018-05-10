Travellers ordered to leave Kettering playing fields

An encampment of almost 30 caravans has been ordered to leave a Kettering recreation ground.

The Travellers have been parked up on the grass off Northampton Road for more than a week.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council’s Countywide Traveller Unit (CTU) said there are 28 caravans and that legal action has been taken.

THe spokesman said: “We are closely monitoring the unauthorised encampment of 28 caravans near Northampton Road in Kettering.

“Legal direction has been served, ordering the encampment to vacate the area.

“Failure to do so will result in court summons and further legal action.”