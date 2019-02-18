Traveller group in Kettering given second eviction notice

A group of Travellers who arrived in Kettering over the weekend have been given a second eviction notice.

The gathering of about a dozen vehicles first pitched up on the Northampton Road playing fields on Saturday (February 16).

But after being {https://www.northantstelegraph.co.uk/news/kettering-travellers-served-with-eviction-notice-1-8814194|served with a notice to leave by police| they had by Sunday evening moved a few hundreds yards down the road to the Meadow Road playing fields.

Kettering Council this afternoon confirmed another eviction notice had been served.

A statement read: “The travellers have been served with a Section 77 notice by the police/Countywide Traveller Unit and now have one week to leave Meadow Road.”