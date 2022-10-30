Witnesses asked to come forward after serious collision on Northampton road last night
The accident happened last night (October 29) at 8.34pm in Mill Lane
The Northants Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Mill Lane at approximately 8.34pm last night (October 29).
The collision involved a blue Ford and a pedestrian.
The police are appealing for witnesses, dash cam footage, and CCTV.
You can call Drivewatch with any information on 0800 174 615, or email [email protected], referencing incident 498.