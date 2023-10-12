Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses following a crash on the A6 bypass at Desborough between 5.10pm and 5.20pm on Wednesday (October 11).

Officers are appealing for witnesses, in particularly those with dash-cam footage of the collision near Arthingworth Road bridge, involving the driver of a white Seat Leon and driver of a black VW Golf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, both cars left the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

"Fortunately, neither driver sustained serious injuries.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.