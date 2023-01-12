Where petrol is cheapest in Northamptonshire as prices fall to lowest in nearly a year
The average national price of unleaded has dropped back down to £1.50 for the first time in months
As petrol has hit its lowest average price for nearly a year, here are the cheapest places in Northamptonshire to fill up.
According to data from Experian, the average price of petrol across the county on Monday morning (January 9) was £1.50 per litre.
The average cost of a litre of unleaded has fallen by 42p from its record high of 191.5p in July.
In Northamptonshire, the cheapest place for unleaded in Northampton is more than 3p more expensive than elsewhere in the county.
Where in Northamptonshire are unleaded prices the cheapest?
-Shell Kettering Road A43, Redhouse Hannington Service Station - 143.9p
-Morrisons Kettering - 142.7p
-Tesco Kettering - 142.9p
-Texaco, Chrysler Garage Kettering - 142.9p
-Sainsbury’s Kettering - 143.9p
-Morrisons Wellingborough - 143.9p
-Sainsbury’s Wellingborough - 144.9p
-Tesco Wellingborough - 144.9p
-BP Higham Road, A45 near Little Irchester - 144.9p
-BP Sanders Lodge, A45 near Rushden Lakes - 144.9p
-Asda Rushden - 145.7p
-Asda Corby - 145.7p
-Morrisons Corby - 145.7p
-BP London Road, A45 near Grange Park - 145.9p
-Tesco Corby - 146.9p
-JET Garage, Geddington Road Corby - 147.9p
-BP The Causeway Billing - 147.9p
-Morrisons Victoria Promenade Northampton - 147.9p
-Tesco Mereway - 147.9p
-Shell London Road Far Cotton - 147.9p
-Sainsbury’s Weedon Road Northampton - 148.9
-Shell Gold Street Wellingborough - 148.9
-Shell Finedon Road Wellingborough - 149.9
All prices from petrolprices.com and correct as of January 12.