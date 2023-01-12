News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Where petrol is cheapest in Northamptonshire as prices fall to lowest in nearly a year

The average national price of unleaded has dropped back down to £1.50 for the first time in months

By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Jan 2023, 1:16pm

As petrol has hit its lowest average price for nearly a year, here are the cheapest places in Northamptonshire to fill up.

According to data from Experian, the average price of petrol across the county on Monday morning (January 9) was £1.50 per litre.

Hide Ad

The average cost of a litre of unleaded has fallen by 42p from its record high of 191.5p in July.

Where in Northamptonshire to get the cheapest petrol.
Most Popular

In Northamptonshire, the cheapest place for unleaded in Northampton is more than 3p more expensive than elsewhere in the county.

Where in Northamptonshire are unleaded prices the cheapest?

Hide Ad

-Shell Kettering Road A43, Redhouse Hannington Service Station - 143.9p

-Morrisons Kettering - 142.7p

Hide Ad

-Tesco Kettering - 142.9p

-Texaco, Chrysler Garage Kettering - 142.9p

Hide Ad

-Sainsbury’s Kettering - 143.9p

-Morrisons Wellingborough - 143.9p

Hide Ad

-Sainsbury’s Wellingborough - 144.9p

-Tesco Wellingborough - 144.9p

Hide Ad

-BP Higham Road, A45 near Little Irchester - 144.9p

-BP Sanders Lodge, A45 near Rushden Lakes - 144.9p

Hide Ad

-Asda Rushden - 145.7p

-Asda Corby - 145.7p

Hide Ad

-Morrisons Corby - 145.7p

-BP London Road, A45 near Grange Park - 145.9p

Hide Ad

-Tesco Corby - 146.9p

-JET Garage, Geddington Road Corby - 147.9p

Hide Ad

-BP The Causeway Billing - 147.9p

-Morrisons Victoria Promenade Northampton - 147.9p

Hide Ad

-Tesco Mereway - 147.9p

-Shell London Road Far Cotton - 147.9p

Hide Ad

-Sainsbury’s Weedon Road Northampton - 148.9

-Shell Gold Street Wellingborough - 148.9

Hide Ad

-Shell Finedon Road Wellingborough - 149.9

All prices from petrolprices.com and correct as of January 12.

NorthamptonshireTescoMorrisonsLondon RoadService station