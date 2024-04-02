Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wellingborough man was arrested after a collision on the A45 in Northampton.

The incident happened at around 12.35pm on Monday (April 1) on the westbound carriageway between Mereway and Wootton. It involved a black BMW car and a black Mercedes car. Police confirm no-one was injured.