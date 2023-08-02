This is the dramatic moment a cow fell from a lorry - into live traffic on the M6.

The animal dropped onto the inside lane - near junction nine - at just before 10am on Tuesday (August 1).

Dashcam footage shows the cow falling on the road and skidding towards oncoming traffic - forcing drivers to take evasive action.

The incident happened on the M6 on Tuesday August 1.

Police say another cow also broke free two miles away, and the motorway was closed for around 90 minutes between junctions seven and 10, near Wolverhampton.

The Central Motorway Police Group (CMPG) said on Twitter the cows were "injured", although the extent of the injuries is unclear.

Kevin Rogers, 52, was on his way to an auction when the bizarre incident unfolded in front of him.

He said: “The cow fell out the bottom of the lorry, the lorry next to it moved and I moved out the way.

Panicked cow sprawls in road after falling from a lorry on the M6 as drivers avoid by using the hard shoulder.

“I was the first car coming head-on to it and I managed to miss it.

“Definitely only one cow fell out the lorry but reports read that there were two cows. I think the floor gave way on the bottom and when [the lorry] pulled over when another cow came out.

“You don’t see that every day - my first thought was not to hit it. I didn’t see it fall out the lorry so the first I saw was her sprawling on the road.

"Thankfully I could swerve onto the hard shoulder to get around it.

“It was a complete surprise. When I safely could I messaged my wife and said ‘I've nearly been hit by a falling cow on the motorway’.

"She didn’t believe me. I can’t think why.”

The CMPG said: "Big thank you to the lorry drivers who stopped to help contain the cows as well [email protected] @Trafficwmp @firearmsWMP.