UPDATE: A14 re-opens after vehicle fire and fuel spillage

A stretch of the A14 near Kettering has fully re-opened after a vehicle fire and fuel spillage.

Traffic was stopped on the eastbound carriageway between Junction 9 and Junction 10 this morning, with long delays forming.

It was partially re-opened as emergency services kept lane one closed before fully re-opening at about 1.15pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic is building this morning

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: “Fire control received a call at 10.30am reporting a vehicle fire on A14 eastbound between Junctions 9 and 10. On arrival, crews from Kettering and Burton Latimer found a vehicle fully alight.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet, a 45mm jet, small gear and foam to bring the fire under control and put out the flames. “ The eastbound carriageway was closed whilst firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and make the vehicle safe."