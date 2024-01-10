Two-week road closure in Raunds to allow for drainage works
A road in Raunds will be closed for two weeks to allow for drainage works to be carried out.
North Street in Raunds will be closed for a fortnight, starting on Monday, January 15 and remaining closed until Friday, January 26.
The closure of the road – for essential drainage works within the carriageway - will be in place 24/7.
Information about the roadworks issued by North Northants Council (NNC) in partnership with Kier says: “The road will be closed to through traffic on North Street at the junction with Midland Road.
"A diversion route will be in place, at all times. "
People are being advised that access to local residents and properties will be possible ‘with care’ up to the actual working area in North Street, although there will be no through route on North Street.
Anyone who parks in North Street is asked to move any vehicles parked within this section of the road before 8am.
The information issued by NNC goes on to say: “We will assist residents and business owners accessing and egressing their buildings.
"We also recommend you plan extra time for your journeys.
"We hope this information is helpful and we apologise for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.
"We will make every effort to minimise any unnecessary disruption.
"Our team on site will be ready to assist you with any issues you may have during the work and we hope you will find our employees courteous and helpful.”
More details are available via the Raunds Town Council website.