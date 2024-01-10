Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A road in Raunds will be closed for two weeks to allow for drainage works to be carried out.

North Street in Raunds will be closed for a fortnight, starting on Monday, January 15 and remaining closed until Friday, January 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The closure of the road – for essential drainage works within the carriageway - will be in place 24/7.

North Street in Raunds will be closed for two weeks, starting on January 15

Information about the roadworks issued by North Northants Council (NNC) in partnership with Kier says: “The road will be closed to through traffic on North Street at the junction with Midland Road.

"A diversion route will be in place, at all times. "

People are being advised that access to local residents and properties will be possible ‘with care’ up to the actual working area in North Street, although there will be no through route on North Street.

Anyone who parks in North Street is asked to move any vehicles parked within this section of the road before 8am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The information issued by NNC goes on to say: “We will assist residents and business owners accessing and egressing their buildings.

"We also recommend you plan extra time for your journeys.

"We hope this information is helpful and we apologise for any inconvenience these essential works may cause.

"We will make every effort to minimise any unnecessary disruption.

"Our team on site will be ready to assist you with any issues you may have during the work and we hope you will find our employees courteous and helpful.”