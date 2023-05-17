Two people freed from car on M1 near Northampton after three vehicle collision

Two people were freed from a car after a three-vehicle collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday (May 16) between junction 15A and junction 15 on the southbound carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision involved a black Audi A6 and a white Citroen C1, as well as a third vehicle, which may have been peripherally involved.

The M1 was closed near Northampton after a three-vehicle collision.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Ambulance and fire were in attendance, and two people were released from the Audi by the fire service with minor injuries.

“Both carriageways were briefly closed while the incident was dealt with. We’d left the vehicle recovery with Highways by shortly before 9pm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad