Two people freed from car on M1 near Northampton after three vehicle collision

Thankfully, only minor injuries were sustained

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 17th May 2023, 16:09 BST- 1 min read

Two people were freed from a car after a three-vehicle collision on the M1 near Northampton.

The incident happened around 8pm on Tuesday (May 16) between junction 15A and junction 15 on the southbound carriageway.

The collision involved a black Audi A6 and a white Citroen C1, as well as a third vehicle, which may have been peripherally involved.

The M1 was closed near Northampton after a three-vehicle collision.The M1 was closed near Northampton after a three-vehicle collision.
The M1 was closed near Northampton after a three-vehicle collision.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Ambulance and fire were in attendance, and two people were released from the Audi by the fire service with minor injuries.

“Both carriageways were briefly closed while the incident was dealt with. We’d left the vehicle recovery with Highways by shortly before 9pm.”

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is underway. Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000298004.

