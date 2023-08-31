Bosses at Rushden Lakes are expecting a busy weekend with the return of a popular cinema offer.

Saturday (September 2) is National Cinema Day with hundreds of cinemas across the UK offering £3 tickets all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld is among those offering the cut-price tickets and with film fans flocking to the retail park for the same offer on previous occasions, it is expected that Saturday will be no different.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rushden Lakes is expected to be busy for National Cinema Day on Saturday (September 2)

Ahead of Saturday’s cinema promotion, Rushden Lakes bosses have urged people to plan ahead when it comes to their travel arrangements.

A post on the Rushden Lakes Facebook page says: “We anticipate to be very busy on this day so if you are planning on visiting please allow plenty of time for your journey.

"Why not consider using public transport, cycling, scooter hire or walking if you can.”