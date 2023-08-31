News you can trust since 1897
Travel warning as Rushden Lakes expected to be 'very busy' this weekend for National Cinema Day

People are being urged to allow plenty of time for their journey
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 31st Aug 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Bosses at Rushden Lakes are expecting a busy weekend with the return of a popular cinema offer.

Saturday (September 2) is National Cinema Day with hundreds of cinemas across the UK offering £3 tickets all day.

Cineworld is among those offering the cut-price tickets and with film fans flocking to the retail park for the same offer on previous occasions, it is expected that Saturday will be no different.

Rushden Lakes is expected to be busy for National Cinema Day on Saturday (September 2)
Ahead of Saturday’s cinema promotion, Rushden Lakes bosses have urged people to plan ahead when it comes to their travel arrangements.

A post on the Rushden Lakes Facebook page says: “We anticipate to be very busy on this day so if you are planning on visiting please allow plenty of time for your journey.

"Why not consider using public transport, cycling, scooter hire or walking if you can.”

More information about getting to and from Rushden Lakes is available on the site’s website.

