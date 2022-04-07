Transit driver, 63, dies after head-on crash on A428 between Northampton and Bedford
Police confirm man pronounced dead at scene after collision with DAF truck at 5.50am
Police have confirmed a 63-year-old van driver died in a head-on crash which blocked the A428 between Northampton and Bedford on Thursday morning (April 7).
Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses after a white Ford Transit heading towards Bedford was in collision with a red DAF truck near Yardley Hastings at around 5.50am.
Northamptonshire Police said in a statement that the Transit driver, a 63-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.
A spokesperson added: “Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]thants.police.uk or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or call on 101 using incident number 22000196816.”
Traffic was diverted and the road closed between Yardley Hastings and Warrington until early afternoon.
The death is the second tragedy on roads in and around Northampton in just five days.
On Saturday (April 2), an 87-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after a Mercedes C180 collided with traffic lights on the A45 eastbound exit slip road near Riverside Retail Park.