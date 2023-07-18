Tragic death of horse on M1 near Northampton after collision followed break down on smart motorway

A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton after a collision occurred following a break down on a section of smart motorway.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway between junction 14 and 15 at around 6.40pm on Monday (July 17), which is part of the ‘all lane running’ smart motorway stretch of the M1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is thought that a white Renault Masters horsebox broke down in lane one and a National Highways vehicle stopped to assist. A HGV then collided with the assistance vehicle, before colliding with the horsebox.

A horse tragically died on the M1 near Northampton on Monday July 17.

The horse was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The lorry driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Investigations into how the collision occurred continue however, it appears that the horsebox had broken down in lane one and the National Highways vehicle had stopped to assist.

"For reasons yet known, the HGV collided with the offside of the National Highways vehicle before colliding with the horsebox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sadly, because of the collision, a horse was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the HGV – a man in his 40s from West Midlands – was taken to Northampton General Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or changing at this stage.”