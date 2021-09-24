Traffic crawling on A14 in Northamptonshire following three-vehicle smash
Drivers are being advised to find alternative routes heading westbound towards motorways
Traffic is crawling on the A14 through Northamptonshire after a three-vehicle pile-up on Friday morning (September 24).
Two cars and a van are reported to have been involved in the smash, closing one lane westbound heading towards the M1 and M6.
Sensors and jam cams showed traffic tailing back towards junction one at Welford at around 12.30pm.
A spokesman for National Highways said: "There are currently delays of 40 minutes for traffic heading towards the Catthorpe Interchange and we do not expect the road to clear until after 2pm, so we would advise drivers to seek an alternative route where possible."