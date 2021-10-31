'Tornado' hits Northamptonshire: Heavy winds and rain destroy trees and delay trains

A 'tornado' hit Northamptonshire this morning (Sunday, October 31), causing many trees to fall down and trains to be delayed.

Reverend Richard Coles is among the people to take to social media to share the destruction caused by the adverse weather and describe it as a 'tornado'.

Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway trains between Northamptonshire and the capital have been affected by the storm.

While Northamptonshire Police has tweeted a long list of roads where they have received reports of fallen trees, including the A5, A43 and A508.

"Northamptonshire Police are currently receiving a high number of calls due to the adverse weather conditions, especially with trees falling blocking roads etc," the force wrote.

"At this busy time please only call 999 in an emergency. Thank you."

Twitter users have shared photos and videos of the 'tornado' as well as the debris left behind, including trees, walls, fences, gazebos and even a trampoline.

Rev Coles tweeted: "We were just praying for the COP26 conference in church when we were hit by what I can only describe as a tornado, which took out a number of trees including this pre Conquest yew."

The London Northwestern Railway line is blocked at Northampton due to damage to the overhead electric wires and a fault with the signalling system between Northampton and London Euston.

While all Avanti West Coast lines are blocked between Rugby and Milton Keynes Central due to an object being caught on the overhead electric wires.

There is also damage to the overhead wires at Kettering so East Midlands Railway is unable to run trains between Corby and London on the Connect route and significant delays will affect trains between the capital and Kettering on the Intercity route.

The full list of roads with downed trees reported to police:

- A5, four trees down between Pattishall and Weedon

- Eastcote Rd, Towcester

- A4500 near The Worlds End pub

- Billing Road, Brafield on the Green

- Castle Ashby

- Road between Rothersthorpe and Kislingbury.

- Station Road, Brackley

- Main Street, Towcester

- A43 Kettering Road, near Walgrave

- A508 Church Lane and Hanging Houghton

- St Andrews Road, Semilong, Northampton

- Wellingborough Road, near to Ecton Brook, Northampton

- Park Avenue North, Northampton

- Billing Road, Northampton

- Nobottle Road, Northampton

- Harlestone Road, Northampton

- Brafield Road, Cogenhoe

- Northampton Road, Roade

- Higham Road, Burton Latimer

- Niort Way, Wellingborough

- Harrowden Road, Wellingborough

- Sywell Road, Wellingborough

- Kilborn Close, Wellingborough

- Windmill Avenue, Kettering