Three-vehicle crash on A14 near Kettering leads to delays
Drivers faced delays on the A14 following a crash involving three vehicles yesterday (Wednesday).
Emergency services were called out following the collision, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 5.30pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 4 and 5 and involved a silver Skoda, a black Range Rover and a blue Kia.
"Thankfully no-one was seriously injured.”
The incident led to vehicles queuing for several miles in the area, including traffic being backed up to Junction 9 in Kettering.
Motorists were forced to find alternative routes during the evening rush-hour.
