Three-vehicle crash on A14 near Kettering leads to delays

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
Drivers faced delays on the A14 following a crash involving three vehicles yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called out following the collision, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 5.30pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 4 and 5 and involved a silver Skoda, a black Range Rover and a blue Kia.

"Thankfully no-one was seriously injured.”

Drivers faced delays on the A14 following a three-vehicle crash yesterday

The incident led to vehicles queuing for several miles in the area, including traffic being backed up to Junction 9 in Kettering.

Motorists were forced to find alternative routes during the evening rush-hour.

