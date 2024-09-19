Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Drivers faced delays on the A14 following a crash involving three vehicles yesterday (Wednesday).

Emergency services were called out following the collision, but thankfully there were no serious injuries.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This happened just after 5.30pm on the eastbound carriageway between Junctions 4 and 5 and involved a silver Skoda, a black Range Rover and a blue Kia.

"Thankfully no-one was seriously injured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers faced delays on the A14 following a three-vehicle crash yesterday

The incident led to vehicles queuing for several miles in the area, including traffic being backed up to Junction 9 in Kettering.

Motorists were forced to find alternative routes during the evening rush-hour.