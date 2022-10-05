Six-mile queues on A14 after vehicle crosses central reservation between Kettering and A14

Traffic is stacked up both ways on the A14 between Kettering and the M1 following a crash on Wednesday morning

Drivers are being warned of huge delays on the A14 between Kettering and the M1 throughout Wednesday morning (October 5) following a crash.

National Highways reported a vehicle has crossed the central reservation between junction 1 for Welford and junction 2 at Kelmarsh.

A report at around 8.30 revealed queues of up to six miles with 40-minute delays and a spokesman confirmed the agency expects congestion both ways in the area until around noon.