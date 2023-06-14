News you can trust since 1897
Severe delays on main road heading into Northampton after three-vehicle crash

Delays of around 40 minutes on the A45 westbound
Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST

UPDATE: Traffic is now moving freely. Northamptonshire Police officers were called just before 7.20am. Three vehicles were involved. Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained.

Severe delays have been reported on a major route in and out of town this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic is heavy both ways on the A45 with two incidents being reported heading west, according to AA traffic reports.

Delays heading west into Northampton on the A45Delays heading west into Northampton on the A45
  • Severe delays of 41 minutes and delays increasing on A45 Westbound between A5001 Ditchford Road and B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off). Average speed five mph.
  • Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, three vehicles involved on the A45 Westbound from A509 Wilby Way to B573 Doddington Road (Great Doddington / Earls Barton Turn Off). Affecting traffic heading towards Northampton.
