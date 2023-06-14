Severe delays on main road heading into Northampton after three-vehicle crash

UPDATE: Traffic is now moving freely. Northamptonshire Police officers were called just before 7.20am. Three vehicles were involved. Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained.

Severe delays have been reported on a major route in and out of town this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic is heavy both ways on the A45 with two incidents being reported heading west, according to AA traffic reports.

Delays heading west into Northampton on the A45