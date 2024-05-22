Severe delays on A45 in Northampton including congestion to M1 after two vehicle collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are warned to avoid a stretch of the A45 in Northampton following a two vehicle collision.

The eastbound carriageway between Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow roundabout is closed this morning (Wednesday May 22) after an incident was called into police at 8.25am.

National Highways says traffic officers are on scene alongside emergency services, and that recovery has been arranged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also warning of delays of up to 45 minutes, as congestion is backed up to junction 15 of the M1.

Drivers are warned to avoid the A45 eastbound.

Northamptonshire Police posted on social media: “We are currently dealing with a road traffic collision on the A45 eastbound between Brackmills and the Barnes Meadow roundabout.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience while we deal with this incident.”